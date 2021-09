MIDDLEBURY — At 7:39 a.m., Julie Bontrager’s living room was silent. At 7:40 a.m., there was screaming. There was jumping. There were tears. That’s because Sam Grewe had done it. After three world championships and a silver medal at the last Paralympics, Grewe had finally achieved the one accomplishment that had eluded him: a gold medal in the Paralympics. The Middlebury native cleared the 1.88-meter bar on his final attempt in the T63 high jump competition to win gold at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Tuesday.