Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not happy with the way the first-team offense played against the Chiefs last weekend. The Cardinals went three-and-out three times while Murray was in the game and the quarterback finished 1-of-4 for two yards through the air. That’s not the kind of crisp performance that anyone in Arizona wants to see come the regular season, but seeing Murray and company do better in the preseason isn’t an imperative for head coach Kliff Kingsbury.