Wolves vs Man Utd: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Amid all the hype surrounding the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to the club where he became one of the best players in the world, there is the small matter of a quite significant match for Manchester United before the international break. Win away to Wolverhampton Wanderers and seven points before the international break feels like a welcome return but further dropped points after the draw with Southampton would allow the leading pack to pull away from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.