Premier League

Wolves vs Man Utd: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

By Jamie Spencer
90min.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWolves and Manchester United meet at Molineux on Sunday afternoon only a few short months after the pair finished last season with this same fixture. It has been a big week in different ways for both clubs as Wolves finally got going for the season by thrashing Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup, while United have agreed a deal to re-sign club legend Cristiano Ronaldo 12 years after he previously left Old Trafford for Real Madrid.

