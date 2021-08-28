Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla addresses members of LAHDC in La

bostonnews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeh (Ladakh) August 28 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday addressed office bearers and members of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh at the Assembly Hall of Council Secretariat as part of the program "Celebrating Democracy". "As India is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava on the...

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Om Birla
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of India#Ani#Covid#Ut#Parliament#Chairperson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Related
Indiasanantoniopost.com

India has been propagating peace: Om Birla

Leh (Ladakh) [India], August 26 (ANI): Terming Ladakh as a land of sending out the message of peace and harmony, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla while referring to the India-China standoff in Ladakh said on Thursday said that India has always been a leader in propagating peace and it has always opposed expansionist policies and terrorism.
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Democratic processes in J-K, Ladakh strengthened: Om Birla

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 29 (ANI): During his visit to Srinagar on Sunday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the democratic processes in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been strengthened due to massive public participation during elections. "In J-K and Ladakh, democratic processes have been restored....
Politicssacramentosun.com

Contribution of army in Pangong is commendable: Om Birla

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): During his visit to the Pangong Lake area, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday expressed gratitude to the Army personnel and the local citizens in Ladakh and said that no amount of appreciation is enough for their contribution in the service and security of the country.
Indiabatonrougenews.net

Om Birla, Harivansh to attend 5WCSP in Austria

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will represent India at the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of the Parliament (5WCSP) scheduled to be held from September 7 to September 8 in Vienna, Austria, said sources on Friday. "The...
Politicsalbuquerquenews.net

Jamp;K: Om Birla inaugurates Parliamentary Outreach Programme

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 31 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the Parliamentary Outreach Programme for the empowerment of Panchayati Raj Institutions of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar on Tuesday. Besides Birla, the programme was attended by Lieutenant...
BusinessBirmingham Star

National Monetisation Pipeline to sell projects done

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Taking a jibe at the Centre, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said that the Centre has announced National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) to sell national assets created by the Congress from 1947-2014. "Monetisation Pipeline to sell projects or the assets build by the...
IndiaBirmingham Star

Jyotiraditya Scindia writes to Telangana, Meghalaya CMs

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia has requested the personal intervention of the chief ministers of Telangana and Meghalaya for expediting the work of strengthening aviation infrastructure in these states. In a letter, to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Scindia has drawn his...
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Mamata Banerjee condoles demise of Chandan Mitra

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed her condolences on the demise of former Rajya Sabha MP and veteran journalist Chandan Mitra. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Saddened by the demise of Shri Chandan Mitra. He will be remembered for his contribution...
Indiaraleighnews.net

Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra defines 'Cong GDP'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 2 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra took a jibe at the Congress party and gave a new definition of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the Congress. Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre over the rising fuel prices in the country. Addressing...
Indiabostonnews.net

BSF is helping maintaining peace: IG

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], September 3 (ANI): Border Security Force is getting full helping cooperation from West Bengal government agencies, said Ravi Gandhi, Inspector General of BSF North Bengal Frontier on Friday. His remarks came while responding to a question on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegations against central...
Politicsdallassun.com

Om Birla to lead Indian Parliamentary delegation to Vienna

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): An Indian Parliamentary delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will attend the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (5WCSP) on September 7-8 and the first global Parliamentary summit on countering terrorism on September 9 in Vienna. The Lok Sabha secretariat in...
Indiahoustonmirror.com

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav says 'abki baar 400 paar' in polls

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 2 (ANI): Accusing the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of failing to keep its promise of doubling the income of farmers, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that people no more want to see a BJP government in 2022, asserting that his party shall win over 400 seats of the total 403 assembly seats in the upcoming polls.
Indiabostonnews.net

India aims to increase textiles exports 3 times at earliest

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): During an interaction with leaders of the textile industry, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Friday that the nation must aim to increase textile exports three times from the present value of 33 billion dollars to 100 billion dollars at the earliest.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Fats & Oils Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future

According to the new market research report "Fats & Oils Market by Type (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Soybean, Rapeseed, Sunflower, and Olive), Fats (Butter, Tallow, and Lard)), Application (Food and Industrial), Source (Vegetables and Animals), Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets. , the market size is...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Vps Hosting Market Swot Analysis By Key Players Intersever, Hostwinds, Severpoint

A new research study on Worldwide Vps Hosting Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offers a complete assesment about the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Worldwide Vps Hosting products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, growth influencing factors of Worldwide Vps Hosting market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2020 by studying market dominant and emerging players ecosystem. Some of the players that are listed in the study are Vultr, Kamatera, Hostinger, Accweb Hosting, bandwagonhost, Intersever, Hostwinds, Severpoint, Contabo, I/O Zoom, Linode, Digital10cean, SiteGround, Dreamhost, Namecheap, Liquid Web & Aliyun.
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Democratic processes in J-K, Ladakh strengthened: Om Birla

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 29 (ANI): During his visit to Srinagar on Sunday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the democratic processes in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been strengthened due to massive public participation during elections. "In J-K and Ladakh, democratic processes have been restored....
IndiaBirmingham Star

Om Birla, Harivansh to attend 5WCSP in Austria

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will represent India at the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of the Parliament (5WCSP) scheduled to be held from September 7 to September 8 in Vienna, Austria, said sources on Friday. "The...
Politicsbuffalonynews.net

Contribution of army in Pangong is commendable: Om Birla

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): During his visit to the Pangong Lake area, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday expressed gratitude to the Army personnel and the local citizens in Ladakh and said that no amount of appreciation is enough for their contribution in the service and security of the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy