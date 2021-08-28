Jets' James Morgan: Best pro-level game to date
Morgan completed 13 of 23 passes for 158 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Friday's preseason finale against the Eagles. Morgan played the second half after Josh Johnson worked the first half, and the 2020 fourth-round pick put forth a decent showing, though it remains to be seen whether he'll make the Jets' roster. Both of Morgan's touchdown passes went to tight end Kenny Yeboah, including a 49-yard Hail Mary on the game's final play. Josh Adams ran in the ensuing two-point conversion to tie the game at 31, creating about as thrilling of an ending as you'll see in a preseason tie.www.cbssports.com
