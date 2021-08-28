Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Slugs another homer Friday
Stanton went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Friday in an 8-2 victory versus the Athletics. The slugger's mammoth 472-foot blast in the fourth inning was his 17th career long ball of at least 470 feet, per Marly Rivera of ESPN.com, which is the most in the majors by a wide margin over the past 15 seasons. Stanton has reached base in 23 straight games, during which he has slashed .329/.421/.671 with eight homers, 21 RBI and 16 runs.www.cbssports.com
