Red Sox's Hunter Renfroe: No timetable for return
Manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Renfroe (personal) doesn't have a timetable to return from the bereavement list, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal. Renfroe has been on the bereavement list since Thursday. The Red Sox short on position players with Enrique Hernandez and Christian Arroyo on the COVID-19 injured list, but it's not yet clear when Renfroe will rejoin the team. Jarren Duran and Yairo Munoz should continue to see increased time in the outfield in his absence.www.cbssports.com
