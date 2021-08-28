Yankees' Luke Voit: Goes deep in return to lineup

You know, I’m enjoying the last few months of the Yankees season a bit more than the first few. What about you? With tonight’s easy 10-2 victory over the Twins, the Yanks improved to 71-52. They’ve won 30 of their last 41 games, by the way. That’s a 119-win pace over 162 games. It’ll do and I’ll take it. This was not just a thrashing of the Twins, though it was also that. It was what felt like the first easy win of those 30 recent victories.