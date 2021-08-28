Cancel
MLB

Yankees' Luke Voit: Goes deep in return to lineup

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoit went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-2 victory over Oakland. Voit mashed a 437-foot solo shot to center field in the fourth inning off Sean Manaea. Prior to Friday, the slugger hadn't started since Aug. 21 -- largely due to the Yankees playing in an NL park -- though he did appear off the bench three times in that span. Voit has gone deep five times in 55 at-bats since returning from the injured list Aug. 8 and is batting .309 with 18 RBI over that stretch.

Luke Voit
Sean Manaea
#Yankees#Injured List
New York Yankees
MLB
Baseball
Sports
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees: How The Voit Vs. Rizzo Clash Disappears In The Offseason

The Yankees have the luxury to have two high-quality first basemen in Anthony Rizzo and Luke Voit. In the offseason, that won’t last long. The Yankees will ride out the 2021 season, juggling at-bats between Luke Voit and Anthony Rizzo while counting their blessings. Everything changes, however, when the offseason...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Yankees lineup brings the storm to Twins again

NEW YORK — At this point, the Twins might be rooting for Hurricane Henri. He'll be a nice break from the Yankee typhoon. With the tropical storm bearing down on New York and Sunday's finale already postponed, the Yankees inflicted their usual cyclone damage upon Minnesota pitching Saturday. Kenta Maeda pitched four strong innings, but his arm tightened up amid the Yankees' fifth-inning rally, and New York coasted to a 7-1 victory at Yankee Stadium.
MLBelitesportsny.com

Captain Cooperstown: Jeter goes down, the Yankees drive on

The New York Yankees had to begin the 2003 season without Derek Jeter. Luckily, his leadership had them prepared for it. Derek Jeter and the New York Yankees seemed immortal after winning their third straight World Series in 2000. Even after closing the season on such a sour note, the Bronx Bombers prevailed on the back of their shortstop and World Series MVP.
MLBNewsday

Giancarlo Stanton's walk-off single in 11th gives Yankees win over Orioles

Giancarlo Stanton singled to center to drive in ghost runner Aaron Judge with none out in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Yankees a much-harder-than-it-should-have-been 4-3 victory over the lowly Orioles before 34,085 on Friday night at Yankee Stadium. Stanton, who blasted a 424-foot home run in...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees 10, Twins 2: Voit walks the walk, Yanks cruise

You know the saying - there are three certainties in life: Death, taxes, and the Yankees will beat the Twins. Luke Voit continued to walk the walk and Nestor Cortes Jr. threw seven solid innings to lead the Yankees to a 10-2 win tonight in the Bronx. The Yankees have now won eight in a row and 30 of their last 41 overall.
MLBYardbarker

Gardner injury, Nestor Cortes a shining star, Luke Voit demands attention

The New York Yankees have won eight consecutive games, plastering the Minnesota Twins with 10 runs on Friday evening. With Nestor Cortes Jr. starting on the mound, he lasted 7.0 innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs while striking out seven batters. On the season, Cortes hosts a 2.56 ERA, displaying one of the most surprising performances of the season. The Yankees have desperately needed more starting pitching talent with several players working their way back from injury, and Cortes offered that and much more.
MLBNew York Post

Yankees’ Luke Voit struggling again as playing time decreases

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Yankees insisted they had a plan for Luke Voit once Anthony Rizzo came off the COVID-19 injured list and Voit would no longer serve as the everyday first baseman. Whatever the plan is, it’s not working, as Voit has been unproductive over his past eight games...
MLBNew York Post

Luke Voit backs up words with huge night to help Yankees top Twins

Luke Voit stated his impassioned case for regular playing time with his mouth earlier this week. Now his bat is talking even louder. Voit provided a deep breath in a rare Yankees laugher Friday night, going 4-for-5 with four RBIs and falling a triple short of the cycle on the way to a 10-2 win over the Twins in The Bronx.
MLBBirmingham Star

Twins hoping to cool off Luke Voit, Yankees

Luke Voit was emotional when he implored New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone for increased playing time earlier this week. Voit has backed up his plea, and it is coinciding with the Yankees going on their best run of the season. The Yankees will be hard-pressed to keep Voit out...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees’ lineup is finally ‘clicking’

The New York Yankees are the hottest team in baseball. They were 42-41 on July 5, but since July 6, their 30-11 record is the best in the Majors. They have won each of their past nine series, and are now 72-52, an amazing 20 games above .500 for the first time in 2021, and firing on all cylinders.
MLBviewsfrom314ft.com

Game 123: Luke Voit and Nestor Cortes Carry The Yanks to an Easy Win

You know, I’m enjoying the last few months of the Yankees season a bit more than the first few. What about you? With tonight’s easy 10-2 victory over the Twins, the Yanks improved to 71-52. They’ve won 30 of their last 41 games, by the way. That’s a 119-win pace over 162 games. It’ll do and I’ll take it. This was not just a thrashing of the Twins, though it was also that. It was what felt like the first easy win of those 30 recent victories.
MLBNew York Post

Aroldis Chapman melts down again as Yankees fall to Orioles

The Yankees overcame being held without a hit for six innings on Saturday, but they couldn’t survive another wild meltdown by closer Aroldis Chapman. Joey Gallo snapped an 0-for-17 skid with a game-tying home run in the eighth, but Chapman loaded the bases and coughed up the go-ahead run in the ninth for a costly 4-3 loss to the last-place Orioles at the Stadium.
MLBFingerLakes1

Yankees’ Luke Voit named American League Player of the Week

Luke Voit has been named the American League Player of the Week, it was announced Monday afternoon. Voit was on a tear last week, slashing .476/.522/.905 over a six game span for the Yankees. His .905 slugging and 1.427 OPS led the American League. The 2020 home run champ hit...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Goes deep in win

Higashioka went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in an 8-2 win over Oakland on Friday. The backstop made his first start since Aug. 21 and pounded his second homer in his past three games. It has largely been a frustrating campaign for Higashioka, however, as he is slashing just .184/.256/.414 overall.
MLBTalking Chop

Travis d’Arnaud and Joc Pederson return to lineup for final game against Yankees

We’ve officially got the lineups from both teams for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Yankees. Let’s take a look at them both. Joc Pederson and Travis d’Arnaud are back in the lineup. For Travis d’Arnaud, he’s back from paternity leave after spending a few days with his new baby — between a newborn baby and a new contract, this man’s having a wonderful week! As far as Joc is concerned, I think it’s a matter of just preference considering who’s pitching and, I’m sad to say, the shine is starting to wear off of Guillermo Heredia as of late.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Brett Gardner: Goes yard in win

Gardner went 1-for-4 with a solo home run as the Yankees defeated the Athletics, 7-6 on Thursday. Starting in center field after dealing with an injury, Gardner launched his sixth home run of the season in the second inning to pad New York's early lead. Though he's slashing an uninspiring .214/.328/.335 overall, the veteran outfielder has come alive in August with a .291/.403/.455 line in 55 at-bats.

