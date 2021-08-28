Yankees' Luke Voit: Goes deep in return to lineup
Voit went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-2 victory over Oakland. Voit mashed a 437-foot solo shot to center field in the fourth inning off Sean Manaea. Prior to Friday, the slugger hadn't started since Aug. 21 -- largely due to the Yankees playing in an NL park -- though he did appear off the bench three times in that span. Voit has gone deep five times in 55 at-bats since returning from the injured list Aug. 8 and is batting .309 with 18 RBI over that stretch.www.cbssports.com
