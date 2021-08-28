Indians' Bobby Bradley: Activated, starting Saturday
Bradley (knee) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday. He is batting sixth and playing first base against the Red Sox. A left knee injury had sidelined the 25-year-old since Aug. 9. Bradley has slashed .213/.316/.480 in 174 plate appearances this season, with his 11 home runs keeping him in the lineup despite having struck out 62 times. James Karinchak was optioned to Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move.www.cbssports.com
