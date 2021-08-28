Cancel
NFL

Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Ties game with Hail Mary

 7 days ago

Yeboah caught four of five targets for 100 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's game against the Eagles. The undrafted rookie out of Ole Miss caught a 21-yard TD pass midway through the fourth quarter before tying the game at the end of regulation with a 49-yard score on a Hail Mary (followed by a Josh Adams two-point conversion). It may not have been enough for Yeboah to earn a spot on the Week 1 roster, but he'll at least be in the conversation for the practice squad. He did find a good landing spot after the draft, as the Jets' tight ends are among the worst in the league, with Tyler Kroft, Chris Herndon and Ryan Griffin competing for snaps at the moment. A spot on the practice squad could lead to playing time in the not-too-distant future.

