Cole (13-6) allowed six hits and two walks over six scoreless innings Friday, striking out nine and earning a win over Oakland. Aside from a bases-loaded threat in the fifth inning, Cole rolled through six shutout frames without much resistance from the Athletics. It was his third straight win and second straight scoreless start, dropping his season ERA to 2.80 through 148 frames. Over his last three outings, Cole has given up one run over 17.2 innings (0.51 ERA) with a 24:4 K:BB. He's projected to face the Angels on the road next week.