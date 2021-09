The US military has begun withdrawing troops and equipment from Kabul airport, the Pentagon said Saturday.“We have begun retrograding,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at a press conference while declining to give specific numbers on how many troops had left and how many remained.Mr Kirby and other officials said the US would remain in control of the airport until the final withdrawal date slated for the end of the month.In the meantime, he added, “the threats are still very real. They’re very dynamic, and we are monitoring them literally in real time.”The Pentagon held the conference following a Friday...