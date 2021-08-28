Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Navy Corpsman from Ohio killed in Afghanistan attack

By JOHN SEEWER
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

BERLIN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) —

Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, of Ohio, was one of the 13 service members killed Thursday while supporting non-combatant evacuation operations in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, died during an attack at the Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport, the Department of Defense said Saturday.

He enlisted in September 2017 and attended Hospital Corpsman School in San Antonio, Texas, before postings in Guam and at Camp Pendleton.

Soviak lived in Berlin Heights and graduated from Edison High School in 2017, where he also wrestled and played football. At Friday night’s football game, fans honored him with a moment of silence.

During his final two years of high school, Soviak also attended a career center where he took electrical classes.

“Max always was smiling. We had a lot of good conversations. Max was good for pulling shenanigans and liked to get other people to laugh,” said Vince Ragnoni, his electrical technology teacher.

The two sometimes talked Soviak’s future and where he was headed.

“Sometimes he wasn’t real sure about that,” said Ragnoni, who was his instructor for half of every school day.

Soviak’s parents were always involved at school, Ragnoni said.

“He was just really, really loved by his parents. He was just a friendly soul,” he said.

It was sometime during his senior year that he first heard Soviak talk about joining the military. Ragnoni said they last talked just after he graduated.

“He had just joined the Navy and he started telling me about what he’d be doing,” Ragnoni said. “I thanked him for his service. I told him I knew he would do great things. He was happy and excited about that.”

Word of his death spread quickly through the village of Berlin Heights.

A stream of family and friends, some carrying containers filled with food, stopped throughout the day Friday to visit the house where Soviak’s parents live. Someone early in the day sent boxes of pizza.

Their home, with a U.S. flag lowered to half-staff in the front yard, sits on a street that’s lined with the Stars and Stripes from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

By late in the afternoon, more flags appeared along the street, one of two main routes through the village.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

557K+
Followers
307K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Berlin Heights, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Berlin, OH
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Berlin Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Berlin Heights, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hamid Karzai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#San Antonio#Football#Labor Day#Ap#The Department Of Defense#Hospital Corpsman School#Edison High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Marine is remembered at Great State of Maine Air Show

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — A Marine who died four years ago is being remembered this weekend at Great State of Maine Air Show, which is being held 10 years after the closing of the Brunswick Naval Air Station. A Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey like the one Capt. Benjamin Cross was...
New Haven, CTPosted by
The Associated Press

Former Yale administrator charged in computer thefts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A former Yale University administrator faces federal fraud and money laundering charges related to the theft of millions of dollars in computer equipment from the university’s medical school. The 41-year-old woman served in various positions at the school, including director of finance for the Department...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Anchorage officer shoots colleague in struggle to arrest man

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage officer was shot by a fellow officer whose firearm discharged during a struggle in a late Friday arrest, authorities said. The officer was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and required surgery, the police department said in a Saturday news release. “We are...
AccidentsPosted by
The Associated Press

US climber dies near summit of Bolivian Andes peak

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivian rescue workers said Saturday they have recovered the body of a U.S. climber who died at about 6,200 meters (more than 20,000 feet) altitude near the peak of the Illimani mountain. The name of the 24-year-old climber was not immediately released. Death was “probably...
TrafficPosted by
The Associated Press

Collision between train, minibus leaves 6 dead in Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — A collision between a freight train and a minibus in northwest Turkey killed six people and injured seven others Saturday, the Turkish news agency Demiroren reported. The crash at a railroad crossing in Ergene, Tekirdag province, involved a minibus carrying textile factory workers returning from a night...

Comments / 0

Community Policy