The one thing I need by my side to do a full statement eye-makeup look, whether that be graphic eyeliner or a smoky eye? Time. I wouldn't say I'm particularly skilled at blending eyeshadow or drawing on a cat-eye (that doesn't need to be touched up once or twice anyway). I've found that when I'm rushing through either of those looks in order to get out the door, the results leave something to be desired. Think smudges, noticeable harsh lines, and fallout.