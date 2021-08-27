Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Calls grow to discipline doctors spreading virus misinformation

By Davey Alba, Sheera Frenkel New York Times,
Boston Globe
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStanding before a local school board in central Indiana this month, Dr. Daniel Stock, a physician in the state, issued a litany of false claims about the coronavirus. He proclaimed that the recent surge in cases showed that the vaccines were ineffective, that people were better off with a cocktail of drugs and supplements to prevent hospitalization from the virus, and that masks did not help prevent the spread of infection.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 8

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Mercola
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Misinformation#Twitter#Instagram#The Oregon Medical Board#Linkedin#Stock#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Doctor Who
Related
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Early Signs You Have a Delta Infection

Reports of rising caseloads and travel restrictions, reminders to mask up—the COVID-19 pandemic may seem frustratingly like more of the same. But the face of COVID is changing. Not only is the Delta variant much more contagious, it also seems to be producing slightly different initial symptoms. Those are important to know, even if you've been vaccinated, because the virus can produce breakthrough infections. If you experience any of these symptoms, get a COVID test and call your doctor for advice. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Charlotte, NCWCNC

Vaccinated people who catch COVID-19 are getting different symptoms. What are they?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doctors say COVID-19 symptoms are different for fully vaccinated people, as the vaccines are designed to prevent hospitalizations and severe illness. What they don't do, is prevent infections altogether. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fully vaccinated people will have milder symptoms overall than an unvaccinated person.
Public Healthbuzzfeednews.com

These People Got Vaccinated Against COVID-19 After Holding Out For Months. They Told Us Why.

Ashley A. had not planned on getting vaccinated against COVID-19. She said she was terrified of needles, and concerned about the pace at which the vaccines had been developed and authorized for emergency use. Her friends and family shared conspiracy theories about the vaccines and were vocal about their distrust in the science behind the shots. She’d wanted to wait and see how others reacted to their shots before deciding whether to get it.
Roseburg, OReugeneweekly.com

Roseburg Doctor Prescribes Ivermectin to COVID-19 Patients

As the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread, one Roseburg doctor is turning to the medication ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug, to help patients recover, despite it not being approved by the FDA as a treatment for the virus. Dr. Tim Powell of Evergreen Family Medicine, one of the largest medical...
Pharmaceuticalscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims The CDC Director Said COVID-19 Vaccines Are ‘Failing’

An image shared on Facebook claims CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said COVID-19 vaccines are “failing” and vaccinated individuals can be “super-spreaders.”. There is no record of Walensky saying that vaccines are “failing” or that vaccinated individuals are “super-spreaders.” In a recent press release, she said the viral loads of vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant were “similarly high” to those of unvaccinated individuals.
InternetCNN

Reddit takes action against groups spreading Covid misinformation

(CNN Business) — After days of controversy over its decision not to crack down on misinformation about Covid-19, Reddit is somewhat backtracking, taking action against dozens of its groups known as "subreddits." The social media site on Wednesday banned one prominent subreddit called r/NoNewNormal, which described itself as hosting a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy