As legendary coach (and legendary curmudgeon) Bobby Knight once said, "Most people have the will to win. Very few people have the will to prepare to win."*. Danny Meyer's parents were travel agents, so as a teen he spent weeks every year traveling. His mother made him keep a journal of those vacations, and in time, he realized all his entries were about food. When he went to college, he spent his weekends in New York City checking out restaurants. When he graduated and worked in sales, he spent much of his free time exploring different restaurants.