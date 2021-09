Silver markets have rallied significantly during the trading session on Friday as the jobs number in America came out much weaker than anticipated. That being the case, I anticipate that this market will continue to move based upon the US dollar as it has on Friday. The US dollar obviously got pummeled after that news, as the Federal Reserve is nowhere near being able to tighten monetary policy. The question now is whether or not industrial demand will come back into the picture, because that obviously has a major influence on what we do next.