Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Coronavirus: Florida teen dies days before starting senior year of high school

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o9PMg_0bfq6QcO00

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A 17-year-old Florida girl died from COVID-19 days before starting her senior year of high school, her family said.

Jo’Keria Graham seemed to be improving earlier this month when she called and asked her grandparents to bring her breakfast, before she collapsed in the bathroom.

“She was saying, ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe’,” grandmother Tina Graham said. “We thought she was doing fine. Both of my sons had it and one of my sons was really really sick and she wasn’t near as sick as he was.”

Jo’Keria Graham died earlier this month and was buried in her cap and gown.

She was in quarantine after testing positive shortly before the start of the school year. Her family said that while she was not vaccinated, she wore a mask and would social distance.

“I don’t know how she got it,” brother Jaylen Brown told WJAX. “She never really left the house.”

She enjoyed taking care of children and would call her grandparents daily to check on them or to help at their office and looked forward to graduation.

“She was sweet, did everything you asked of her, she made good grades, never got in trouble,” Brown said. “I think she was ready to graduate more than anything, she was ready to go to college. She wanted to be a surgeon, she wanted to go to UF.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 106

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
64K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Coronavirus
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Wjax#The Associated Press#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 dead after Tesla crashes into Florida home

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Two people are dead and three others injured after a Tesla crashed into a Florida home on Friday, investigators said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the car was not on autopilot when the 43-year-old driver sped through a stop sign and hopped a curb that sent it airborne before crashing into a house in Palm Harbor, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy