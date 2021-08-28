Looking forward to seeing Beekman lead the team for a couple of years.

ITHACA, NY -- One of my most memorable interviews of 2020 was with Dan Swanstrom, the head football coach at Ithaca College. We talked about the fact that while some of the players he had recruited as a rookie coach would be able to adjust their lives and schedules and come back to play in 2021, many would not. Grad school plans were already in place, jobs awaited them, and it was just a cold, hard fact that their football careers were finished. When Dan told me that those conversations were some of the toughest he had ever had in his coaching career, I was impressed with the empathy and sincerity he emanated when recalling those interactions. When I brought up that interview during a conversation with Swanstrom about the upcoming season (the Bombers' 88th), he said, “Man, I can't look back. It's too painful. I gotta look forward.”