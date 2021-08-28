How to Watch ‘The Ultimate Fighter: UFC Fight Night’ Card Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

What was once the most profitable collection of networks around, regional sports networks (RSNs) are floundering — and are turning to streaming to help stop the fall. A new report by the Sports Business Journal revealed that over a dozen high-ranking sports business executives are concerned with the future of RSNs and are working with leagues, teams, and cable distributors to help find a new way to broadcast games. “The house is on fire here,” one network executive said to SBJ, referring to the RSN business. But why? It’s twofold — growing streaming services and a lack of pay-TV subscriptions.