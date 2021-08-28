Lakers Rumors: ‘Coaching Circles’ Believe Frank Vogel’s Extension Is Only For One Extra Year
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a busy offseason, completely remodeling their roster after their blockbuster acquisition of Russell Westbrook. In addition to player movement though, the Lakers have also had some changes in their coaching staff with David Fizdale being hired as an assistant and Mike Penberthy moving to the front of the bench after the departures of Jason Kidd and Lionel Hollins.www.lakers365.com
Comments / 0