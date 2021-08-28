Cancel
NFL

Vikings' Ito Smith: Limited to 35 yards on 11 touches

 7 days ago

Smith took 10 carries for 27 yards and caught one pass for eight yards in Friday's preseason loss to Kansas City. Waived by the Falcons in April and the Cardinals in August, Smith came to Minnesota as a long shot to earn a Week 1 roster spot. It now appears even more unlikely after undrafted rookie A.J. Rose capped off his big preseason with a pair of touchdowns Friday night. Rose himself may not even make the team, as Minnesota also has Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison (undisclosed), rookie fourth-round pick Kene Nwangwu (knee) and special teamer Ameer Abdullah.

