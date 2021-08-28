An Outdoorsman's Journal: The Turtle Flambeau Flowage/Three days in paradise
So, life is crazy, lots of bad came my way, I’m heading to the Flambeau to heal! This past week I loaded the canoe on the old Chevy and packed the truck with camping and fishing gear as well as my pup Ruby who is in the end stages of a false pregnancy, she keeps burying her football in a nest that she made. My goal was to camp on the Flambeau Flowage, not hear any news, paddle troll for musky, stare at the sky, the water, and a campfire to heal my brain from a very nasty infection that just kicked my butt!www.burnettcountysentinel.com
Comments / 0