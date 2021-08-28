Cancel
Education

Why are Catholics being cancelled on campus?

By Olivia Utley
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Catholics are accustomed to swimming against the tide. On a host of matters – from abortion to divorce – the doctrine of our church is out of step with prevailing liberal orthodoxies. Unlike other denominations, which leave their followers with plenty of wiggle room on the thorniest subjects, the Catholic Church’s teaching on issues such as euthanasia is unequivocal: it considers the practice to be an “intrinsically evil act” which constitutes a “crime against life” and a “crime against God”.

Jacob Rees Mogg
