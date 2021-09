Now on VOD, Respect aims to give Aretha Franklin great, heaping piles of the thing in the title. But we’re not sure audiences are ready to give that thing in the title to the film itself, as it struggled to sell tickets during its theatrical run — a troubling truth that may have squashed some of its awards-season hopes. Which isn’t to say Jennifer Hudson doesn’t give it her all; she’s the obvious and inspired choice to play the Queen of Soul, and that alone may be enough to encourage us to watch yet another biopic about a legendary musician.