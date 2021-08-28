Cancel
Marvel Studios Planning Halloween Special Starring Latino Actor For Disney Plus

By Ellise Shafer
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe special could be based on “Werewolf by Night,” which would denote two separate characters in the Marvel comic book universe. The first, Jack Russell, debuted in the comic “Marvel Spotlight #2” in February 1972. Russell has a family history of lycanthropy — or the supernatural transformation of a human into a wolf — but uses his power for good, and is able to remain aware of his transformations.

