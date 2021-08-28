Marvel Studios Planning Halloween Special Starring Latino Actor For Disney Plus

With many Marvel fans currently occupied with the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings, that Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer and what it all means for Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness, it has been a while since we heard anything new about the other movie that has already wrapped filming and arrives next year: Thor: Love and Thunder. With the movie bringing in the Guardians of The Galaxy, and seeing the once unthinkable return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, the fourth solo outing for the God of Thunder is set to be something pretty big. And it isn't the only thing that is coming packed, because Natalie Portman had to go through some rigorous training to get in shape for her Marvel return as she revealed in a recent interview.