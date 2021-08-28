The future of American democracy hinges on ethical AI
Earlier this summer, the National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource (NAIRR) Task Force released a request for information (RFI) on how to build an implementation roadmap for a shared AI research infrastructure. Along with requests for ideas on how to own and implement this agenda, it requested guidance on how to best ensure that privacy, civil liberties, and civil rights are protected going forward. To accomplish this objective, values-based ethical reasoning education and training resources must be at the core of the Task Force’s strategy.venturebeat.com
