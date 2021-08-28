Cancel
Amherst, NY

17-year-old girl dies after being hit by a car while riding bike

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 7 days ago
The Amherst Police Department said a teenager has died after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bike.

Police said on Monday, August 16, 2021, just after 2:45 p.m. Gurjot Kaur, a 17-year-old bicyclist from Williamsville was hit by a vehicle near 924 Maple Road.

The teen was hit by a 2021 Kia being driven by a 65-year-old man from North Tonawanda.

Police said the bicyclist sustained a head injury and was transported to the Erie County Medical Center by Twin City Ambulance.

On Wednesday, August 25, Kaur died from her injuries, police reported Saturday.

The accident is currently under investigation. No charges have been filed against the driver, police said.

