Morrison County, MN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Morrison, Sherburne by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 12:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for central and east central Minnesota. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Morrison; Sherburne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN MILLE LACS...BENTON...NORTHERN SHERBURNE AND SOUTHEASTERN MORRISON COUNTIES At 1218 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles east of Pierz to near Milaca to 6 miles southeast of Foley, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Bock around 1225 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Duelm, Mayhew, Morrill, Glendorado, Parent, Pease, Oak Park, and Santiago. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

