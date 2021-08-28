Cancel
Baldwin County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 05:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal A strong thunderstorm will impact coastal portions of south central Baldwin County through 130 PM CDT At 1219 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a waterspout 6 miles south of Orange Beach, moving west-northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gulf Shores and the Fort Morgan peninsula. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

