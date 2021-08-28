Arafura Sea

The Bothnian Sea, known in Finland as Selkämeri and in Sweden as Bottenhavet, is a sub-basin of the Baltic Sea and a sea in the Gulf of Bothnia, located between Finland and Sweden. In Swedish, the sea’s name is derived from two words, “botten,” meaning “bay” and “hav,” for “sea,” combined to form bay-sea. The sea’s Finnish name translates to “open stretch of water.” The Bothnian Sea links the Bothnian Bay to the Baltic Proper and is home to the Bothnian National Park. It is an important source of livelihood for the people living in the cities along its coast and a prime location for swimming, hiking, scuba diving, snorkeling, and birdwatching.