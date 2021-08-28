Arafura Sea
The Arafura Sea is a marginal sea of the western Pacific Ocean located between Australia and New Guinea Island. The sea covers a surface area of approximately 650,000 square kilometers and connects to the Coral Sea through the Torres Strait. This shallow sea first appeared in George W Earl’s writing in 1837 titled “Sailing Direction for the Arafura Sea.” Its name is derived from a Portuguese corrupt word “Alfores,” which loosely translates to “free men.” According to some people, the name could mean “mountain people.” Arafura is an important sea for the Australians and Indonesians living near its coast because of its rich fishery resources.www.worldatlas.com
Comments / 0