The first thing that intrigued me about Moon Lake was the namesake setting. “Moon Lake” was created by flooding the fictional East Texas town of Long Lincoln, and the plot revolves around what happens when the lake dries up during a severe drought and past crimes are revealed. I had a backlog of other titles to read, but Joe R. Lansdale’s latest tugged at me personally. My family’s ancestral lands (on my mother’s side) supposedly lie under Lake Whitney, and I’ve often wondered about it and have been trying to find out more about how the whole thing came to pass, so Moon Lake was catapulted over several books I’d been waiting to get to longer, and I devoured it in two sittings.