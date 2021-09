No matter how stunning your home looks, it’s hard to ignore foul odors. But there’s no need to be embarrassed by funky smells. In confined indoor places, it’s only natural for smells to get trapped, and you are likely spending more time confined indoors than ever before thanks to Covid. Still, the process of removing the offending stink is a little more complicated. Sometimes, no amount of cleaning seems to be enough to get rid of bad smells in your home or apartment — it just masks the stench without getting to the root cause. In these situations, the best...