Champions League Glance

After years of being considered a selling league, the "farmers" of Ligue 1 have found their GOAT. The French Ligue 1 has just experienced the most incredible transfer window in their history. Paris Saint-Germain, of course, are the figurehead, with the arrival of one of the greatest players this sport has ever seen in Lionel Messi, but their rivals have flexed their muscle as well: Marseille added several exciting young players, Lyon recruited a World Cup winner and a Champions League winner, Rennes (sixth last season) spent more than Real Madrid and Barcelona combined, and plenty of other clubs did some good, intelligent business.
Comments / 0