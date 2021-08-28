Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Champions League Glance

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

(Home teams listed first) Club Brugge (Belgium) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France), 3 p.m. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#All Rights Reserved#Gpwdlgfgapts Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UEFAchatsports.com

Liverpool's possible Champions League opponents confirmed

The conclusion of the tournament’s play-off round on Wednesday night completed the set of 32 teams qualified for the group phase and finalised the seeded pots for Thursday’s 5pm BST draw in Istanbul. Based on their UEFA coefficient, the Reds will be in Pot 2 and will be placed in...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea chief Cech welcomes Champions League group

Chelsea chief Petr Cech says they're happy with their Champions League draw. Chelsea have been drawn alongside Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg and Malmo in Group H. "You always have to respect the traditional teams like Juventus and you always have to respect every opponent you get in the group in the Champions League," said Cech to the club's website. "These are big games and Zenit and Malmo will want to play their part in the group stage and give themselves a chance to get as many points as possible, so we have to respect that.
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Chelsea face Juventus after Champions League draw

Chelsea will face Juventus, FC Zenit and Malmo in the Champions League group stage this season after being drawn in Group H.Thomas Tuchel’s side are the reigning European champions after their 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final last year.They followed that up by winning the Uefa Super Cup at the start of this season, beating Villarreal in Belfast.Now the Blues will travel to Italy, Russia and Sweden as they start their defence of the title.Juve have re-appointed former boss Max Allegri for the current campaign, having failed to challenge for the Serie A title under Andrea Pirlo last...
SoccerYardbarker

Atletico Madrid signs Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann of Macon, France is returning to Atletico Madrid according to BBC on Wednesday. The 30-year-old forward originally played for Atletico from 2014 to 2019, before playing the last three seasons with FC Barcelona in La Liga action. Griezmann had 94 goals in 180 games with Atletico from 2014...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Wenger: Haaland will inevitably move to Premier League

The striker is being chased by top teams across Europe, but the French coach is sure he will follow the money to England. Erling Haaland will find the lure of playing in the Premier League impossible to resist, claims former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. The Borussia Dortmund striker has been...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tino Anjorin: Lokomotiv Moscow sign Chelsea wonderkid on loan

The Nigeria prospect will continue his development at the RZD Arena under manager Marko Nikolic. Chelsea have announced the departure of Tino Anjorin to Russian Premier League side Lokomotiv Moscow on loan. Despite his immense talent, the Nigeria prospect has been unable to break into Thomas Tuchel’s squad. However, in...
SoccerESPN

Radamel Falcao returns to LaLiga with Rayo Vallecano

Radamel Falcao has joined Rayo Vallecano on a free transfer after his contract with Galatasaray was terminated. Falcao, 35, joined Gala in 2019 and spent two seasons in Turkey but is best known for his spells with Porto, Atletico Madrid and Monaco. He also played for Manchester United and Chelsea on loan.
UEFAESPN

PSG, Lyon, Marseille lead Ligue 1 in a summer of signing, not losing, stars. Can they make it count in Europe?

After years of being considered a selling league, the "farmers" of Ligue 1 have found their GOAT. The French Ligue 1 has just experienced the most incredible transfer window in their history. Paris Saint-Germain, of course, are the figurehead, with the arrival of one of the greatest players this sport has ever seen in Lionel Messi, but their rivals have flexed their muscle as well: Marseille added several exciting young players, Lyon recruited a World Cup winner and a Champions League winner, Rennes (sixth last season) spent more than Real Madrid and Barcelona combined, and plenty of other clubs did some good, intelligent business.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Football rumours: Will Real Madrid rebuild with Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland?

What the papers sayReal Madrid want to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United on a free transfer next summer, Spanish outlet Marca reports. The LaLiga giants are already zeroing in on the French midfielder, 28, whose contract expires next June. Real are also aiming to sign Kylian Mbappe on a free from Paris St Germain after his contract expires at the end of this season.Real are also keen on winning the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, Marca says, despite Manchester United having been installed as favourites in that battle due to Cristiano Ronaldo‘s pulling power. Chelsea’s hopes...
SoccerFrankfort Times

Salah joins Egypt for World Cup qualifier in Gabon

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt superstar Mohamed Salah arrived in Gabon to join the Pharaohs for their World Cup qualifying match, the Egyptian soccer association said Saturday. The association said in a brief statement that Liverpool’s Salah has joined the Egyptian team in preparing for Sunday’s game against Gabon in Franceville.
Premier Leaguedallassun.com

FC Bengaluru United, Sevilla FC nominated

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 4 (ANI): FC Bengaluru United and Spanish LaLiga side Sevilla FC have been nominated for the Best Internationalisation Strategy by the prestigious World Football Summit Awards. The two clubs have been nominated for the award alongside LaLiga outfit Valencia CF and Premier League team Everton FC.
SportsFrankfort Times

Nicolai Hojgaard leads Italian Open after twin brother's win

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Nicolai Hojgaard shot a 65 to take a one-stroke lead Saturday entering the final round of the Italian Open — a week after identical twin brother Rasmus won on the European Tour in Switzerland. “Seeing Rasmus win is a big motivation. I’m just trying to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy