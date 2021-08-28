Champions League Glance

Chelsea chief Petr Cech says they're happy with their Champions League draw. Chelsea have been drawn alongside Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg and Malmo in Group H. "You always have to respect the traditional teams like Juventus and you always have to respect every opponent you get in the group in the Champions League," said Cech to the club's website. "These are big games and Zenit and Malmo will want to play their part in the group stage and give themselves a chance to get as many points as possible, so we have to respect that.