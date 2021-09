Far Cry 6 is, in many ways, just another Far Cry game, but is that a bad thing?. The single thing I can say about this game that will probably make or break its appeal is that it's very much a Far Cry game. Everything about this game feels very in keeping with the rest of the series, from the villain to the setting. The game to which it bears the biggest resemblance is Far Cry 3, but some elements of the story, including the player character who is a reluctant rebel, are lifted from Far Cry 4.