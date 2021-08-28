Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Football 2021: Ranking Sleepers, Busts and Safest Players This Year

By Kristopher Knox, @kris_knox
Bleacher Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe start of the 2021 NFL regular season is less than two weeks away. It's an exciting time for football fans, but it's a potentially stressful period for fantasy football managers. While it's never a great idea to hold fantasy drafts early in the preseason—injuries are still a thing in...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Ranking Sleepers#Fantasypros#Rb#Minnesota Vikings 3#Green Bay Packers 7#Wr#Green Bay Packers 8#Indianapolis Colts 10#New York Giants#Los Angeles Chargers#Kansas City Chiefs 2#Pittsburgh Steelers 3#Buffalo Bills 4#Arizona Cardinals#Qr#Kansas City Chiefs 6#Atlanta Falcons 7#Washington Football Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sports
ADP
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Josh Rosen Has Officially Signed With Another NFL Team

After being released by the San Francisco 49ers last week, former first-round pick Josh Rosen is getting another NFL opportunity. The Atlanta Falcons officially signed Rosen on Tuesday, adding him to the quarterback depth chart behind Matt Ryan. Undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks had been the only backup on the roster after A.J. McCarron suffered a season-ending knee injury last weekend.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL Player’s Wife Broke The News That He Was Traded

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert. The news took the NFL world by surprise as there were no previous reports of the teams discussing a potential trade. How the news came out, though, may have been even more of a surprise.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Taysom Hill is a sign that Sean Payton is losing his edge

The Buccaneers won’t be lucky enough to face Taysom Hill as a starter in 2021. “Jack of all trades, master of none.” There isn’t a better way to sum up Buccaneers opponent Taysom Hill. Hill is one of the most versatile players in the NFL, at least in his usage, but it is more than fair to say he is not a master in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s new Seahawks teammate throws shade at Jared Goff

The Seattle Seahawks added a new tight end in Gerald Everett. Everett spent his previous couple of seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and was catching passes from Jared Goff. Now, Everett is benefiting from Russell Wilson, one of the best quarterbacks in the game, and the tight end is poised for a huge season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Release Veteran Running Back

Veteran running back Kerryon Johnson has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles with an injury designation, the team announced on Tuesday. The Eagles claimed Johnson off waivers back in May after he was released by the Detroit Lions. Johnson, a second-round pick of the Lions in 2018, has been dealing with a knee injury and was recently listed as “week-to-week.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy