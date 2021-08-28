Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 8/28): Patients, ERs, ICUs

By Audrey Dutton
Posted by 
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 7 days ago

Idaho has entered new territory in the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s hospitals continue to have record-breaking occupancy rates, as dozens of new patients are admitted each day with COVID-19.

Not all patients in Idaho’s hospitals have COVID-19. But the surge is another, preventable layer of medical demand on an already strained system.

Federal data show the following, based on reports submitted by hospitals Friday, Aug. 27:

  • Idaho hospitals with a critical staffing shortage: 5
  • People hospitalized with COVID-19: 468 which is 19.2% of people hospitalized for all reasons
  • People in the ICU with COVID-19: 142
  • Adults newly admitted with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 79
    Age 18-19: 0
    20s: 3
    30s: 8
    40s: 5
    50s: 11
    60s: 19
    70s: 24
    80+: 9
  • Children newly admitted with confirmed COVID-19: 0
  • People who died in Idaho hospitals with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 7

Note: These numbers may differ from those reported by the state, local public health districts or individual hospitals. There are multiple reasons for this: Some agencies use different methods and data sources. A small number of Idaho hospitals may be a day behind on reporting through the federal portal from which the Sun gets its data. Hospital census always fluctuates throughout the day as patients are admitted and discharged.

North Idaho hospital prepares for “crisis standards of care”

One of Idaho’s largest hospitals said Wednesday that it has begun the process of seeking a move to “ crisis standards of care .”

That would allow hospitals in some or all regions of Idaho to triage patients based on health condition and likelihood of survival. Beds and nursing care, medications, equipment and/or other resources could be rationed. “Crisis standards” could be implemented for just a short time, or longer periods of days or weeks.

Idaho has never reached a point of medical emergency that called for “crisis standards,” narrowly avoiding them last fall and winter. The crisis must be apparent, with hospitals exhausting every resource available to give patients a higher standard of care.

But Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene has reached a critical point where it may need to resort to such measures, Idaho Reports first reported this week .

The Sun will share daily updates on the situation in Idaho hospitals. See below for detailed tables and charts. Questions or comments? Reach reporter Audrey Dutton at adutton@idahocapitalsun.com .

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

You can also visit the Idaho Division of Public Health’s dashboard to see other metrics on the Idaho COVID-19 situation.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Idaho, ICU capacity, and adults and kids in the hospital

The post Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 8/28): Patients, ERs, ICUs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 0

Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

203
Followers
389
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
Local
Idaho Health
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icus#Covid 19#North Idaho#Icu#Kootenai Health#Idaho Reports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Florida StateBradenton Herald

Florida COVID-19 update: Number of patients in hospitals and ICU drops again

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida fell for the fourth consecutive day and the state’s intensive care units experienced a patient reduction for the third straight day, according to Sunday’s U.S. Department of Health & Human Services report. Sunday’s report was based on data from 258 hospitals, the same as Saturday’s...
Idaho StatePosted by
The Oregonian

‘We don’t have any vaccinated patients here.’ Idaho hospitals crushed by COVID-19 surge

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The intensive care rooms at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center are full, each a blinking jungle of tubes, wires and mechanical breathing machines. The patients nestled inside are a lot alike: All unvaccinated, mostly middle-aged or younger, reliant on life support and locked in a silent struggle against COVID-19. But watch for a moment, and glimpses of who they were before the coronavirus become clear.
Walla Walla, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

ER not a COVID-19 test site, officials at St. Mary hospital say

Walla Walla hospital officials are asking people to stay away from the emergency room for non-emergency medical care. Especially COVID-19 testing. As the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly, Providence St. Mary Medical Center is asking people not to use its emergency department for COVID-19 testing and treatment of mild symptoms.
Iowa Statebleedingheartland.com

Governor, ER doctor on how COVID-19's affecting Iowa hospitals

Some 524 Iowans were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of September 1, according to the latest available figures on Iowa’s official coronavirus website. The first time pandemic hospitalizations reached that level here was in late October 2020. Before this week, the last time Iowa marked seven straight days with more than 500 people being treated for coronavirus in the hospital was in early January.
Alabama Statewvua23.com

Alabama’s hospitals overrun with COVID-19 patients

Hospitals all across Alabama are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. In late July, there were 554 hospital inpatients who were positive for COVID-19 across the state. On Friday, that number was more than 2,700, with nearly 100 more COVID-positives suspected. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said this new influx of...
Blaine County, IDIdaho Mountain Express

COVID-19 patient spike pushes hospitals to capacity

With COVID-19 cases surging and southern Idaho hospitals under pressure to treat an increasing number of patients, the region’s largest health care provider warned this week that resources are stretched thin. Dr. Joshua Kern, chief medical officer for the St. Luke’s Health System in the Magic Valley, Jerome and the...
wtoc.com

Rural hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Several rural Georgia hospitals came together Tuesday morning to give people a real picture of how strained they are with COVID-19 patients. Four hospitals say their staff is overburdened with mostly unvaccinated COVID patients. They say their COVID wards are full and the direction this is going is concerning.
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

COVID-19 patients slowly filling Ohio hospitals

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the number of coronavirus cases in Ohio continues to increase, so do hospital numbers. Tracking those numbers is Eye on Ohio: Ohio Center for Journalism. Lucia Walinchus is the executive director. "We're looking at staffed beds here. Honestly, this is the worst numbers we've ever seen,"...
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania COVID-19 hospital update

As Pennsylvania's COVID-19 cases go up, some Susquehanna Valley hospitals are feeling the increase. The number of people in the hospital for COVID-19 is more than 1,900. That's below the pandemic high point of more than 6,300. Hospitals say this recent wave of cases is different. Dr. Fahad Khalid with...
Erie County, PAerienewsnow.com

Erie Hospitals See Increase in COVID-19 Patients

Erie-area hospitals are seeing a surge in COVID-19 patients. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said it has not seen this many people being admitted with COVID-19 since March. The latest numbers show Erie County's average daily number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has gone from about 25 per day earlier this month...
Tyler, TXKTRE

Freestanding ERs holding COVID patients for days due to lack of hospital beds

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With COVID-19 hospitalizations setting new records in Tyler and Longview, freestanding emergency rooms are having to hold sick patients in their facilities for several days until a hospital bed becomes available. “This is something we never imagined happening and never wanted to ever happen,” said Jeffrey...
Kentucky StateWLWT 5

Kentucky: Record numbers of COVID-19 patients in hospitals

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky was hit with record numbers of COVID-19 patients in hospitals and intensive care units Monday as cases were driven up by the fast-spreading delta variant, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. More than 20 Kentucky hospitals are confronting critical staffing shortages, and some hospitals are converting space...

Comments / 0

Community Policy