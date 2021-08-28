Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 8/28): Patients, ERs, ICUs

Idaho has entered new territory in the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s hospitals continue to have record-breaking occupancy rates, as dozens of new patients are admitted each day with COVID-19.

Not all patients in Idaho’s hospitals have COVID-19. But the surge is another, preventable layer of medical demand on an already strained system.

Federal data show the following, based on reports submitted by hospitals Friday, Aug. 27:

Idaho hospitals with a critical staffing shortage: 5

People hospitalized with COVID-19: 468 which is 19.2% of people hospitalized for all reasons

which is of people hospitalized for all reasons People in the ICU with COVID-19: 142

Adults newly admitted with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 79

Age 18-19: 0

20s: 3

30s: 8

40s: 5

50s: 11

60s: 19

70s: 24

80+: 9

Age 18-19: 20s: 30s: 40s: 50s: 60s: 70s: 80+: Children newly admitted with confirmed COVID-19: 0

People who died in Idaho hospitals with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 7

Note: These numbers may differ from those reported by the state, local public health districts or individual hospitals. There are multiple reasons for this: Some agencies use different methods and data sources. A small number of Idaho hospitals may be a day behind on reporting through the federal portal from which the Sun gets its data. Hospital census always fluctuates throughout the day as patients are admitted and discharged.

North Idaho hospital prepares for “crisis standards of care”

One of Idaho’s largest hospitals said Wednesday that it has begun the process of seeking a move to “ crisis standards of care .”

That would allow hospitals in some or all regions of Idaho to triage patients based on health condition and likelihood of survival. Beds and nursing care, medications, equipment and/or other resources could be rationed. “Crisis standards” could be implemented for just a short time, or longer periods of days or weeks.

Idaho has never reached a point of medical emergency that called for “crisis standards,” narrowly avoiding them last fall and winter. The crisis must be apparent, with hospitals exhausting every resource available to give patients a higher standard of care.

But Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene has reached a critical point where it may need to resort to such measures, Idaho Reports first reported this week .

The Sun will share daily updates on the situation in Idaho hospitals. See below for detailed tables and charts. Questions or comments? Reach reporter Audrey Dutton at adutton@idahocapitalsun.com .

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

You can also visit the Idaho Division of Public Health’s dashboard to see other metrics on the Idaho COVID-19 situation.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Idaho, ICU capacity, and adults and kids in the hospital

The post Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 8/28): Patients, ERs, ICUs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .