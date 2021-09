Trump Tower is reportedly struggling to lease out its prime office space during the disruption of the pandemic, but it does have one reliable tenant: the ex-president’s own political operation. According to The Washington Post, the Make America Great Again PAC has been paying the Trump Organization $37,541.67 each month to rent some rarely used office space on the 15th floor of the NYC building. The Post reports the super PAC was previously paying $3,000 a month to rent a kiosk in the tower’s lobby, even when the lobby was closed.