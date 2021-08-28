Harbaugh, Schiano, Hall on list of must-watch things this college football season
Breaking down the top five predictions and storylines for the 2021 college football season from the Post’s Zach Braziller. The fifth time will be the charm. After failing to advance in the College Football Playoffs in their first four visits, the Sooners not only reach the championship game, but win it all. Oklahoma finally has a defense capable of standing up to Alabama and Clemson, and quarterback Spencer Rattler follows up a sensational regular season with a memorable playoff to bring a national title back to Norman for the first time since 2000.nypost.com
