Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Harbaugh, Schiano, Hall on list of must-watch things this college football season

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreaking down the top five predictions and storylines for the 2021 college football season from the Post’s Zach Braziller. The fifth time will be the charm. After failing to advance in the College Football Playoffs in their first four visits, the Sooners not only reach the championship game, but win it all. Oklahoma finally has a defense capable of standing up to Alabama and Clemson, and quarterback Spencer Rattler follows up a sensational regular season with a memorable playoff to bring a national title back to Norman for the first time since 2000.

nypost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#College Football Season#College Athletes#American Football#Post#Sooners#Clemson#Group Of Five#Notre Dame#Heisman#Iowa State#Cyclones#Ohio State#Penn State#Progress#Rutgers#The Scarlet Knights#Nil#Ole Miss#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
Related
Michigan StateDetroit News

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit: 'Table is set' for Michigan to start season strong

Ann Arbor — ESPN College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit was solidly in the Jim Harbaugh camp when he was hired to coach Michigan. Like many college football observers, Herbstreit believed Harbaugh, whose first season was 2015, would re-ignite the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry, challenge for Big Ten championships and national titles. But Harbaugh, kicking off his seventh season on Saturday when the unranked Wolverines open with Western Michigan, hasn’t led the Wolverines to those goals.
College Sports247Sports

Greg Schiano talks latest in Rutgers Football

Rutgers took to the practice field again today in Piscataway as the Scarlet Knights continue to work towards the start of the season, which kicks off against Temple next Thursday night. After practice, head coach Greg Schiano talked about the offensive line, naming team captains and more. Here is a look at what Schiano had to say following Monday's practice.
College Sports247Sports

WATCH: Greg Schiano Game Week Press Conference

Rutgers is just three days away from starting the 2021 season inside SHI Stadium with a Thursday night contest against Temple. Today, head coach Greg Schiano stepped up to the podium for his weekly press conference and here is a look at how that unfolded. Sign up now for an...
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Greg Schiano previews Rutgers' season opener vs. Temple

The second year of Greg Schiano’s second stint at Rutgers is almost upon us. The Scarlet Knights will start the 2021 season Thursday against Temple at SHI Stadium. Rutgers is coming off an up-and-down 3-6 campaign, but brings back almost everyone from that team. Not all of them will be...
College Sportsonthebanks.com

Greg Schiano discusses excitement of having fans back this season

Greg Schiano asked and Rutgers fans have delivered. Thursday’s season opener against Temple at SHI Stadium has been announced as a sellout, which is the first home game during Schiano’s second tenure that fans can actually attend. It’s the ninth time a sellout has occurred since the stadium was expanded back in 2009.
College Sportsonthebanks.com

Greg Schiano discusses Temple roster ahead of season opener

In Monday’s game week press conference, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano spoke about a number of topics including the two deep for the season opener. In addition, he was asked about preparing for Temple, a team that has had a lot of roster turnover since last season. Schiano began discussing...
College SportsUSA Today

Watch: Greg Schiano at it again, hyping up students ahead of Rutgers football opener

Even in the midst of game week, Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano is still in program rebuilding mode. With the season opener against Temple just two days away, Schiano was out pressing the flesh this week, trying to create some buzz about his program. The latest appearance by Schiano is part of a hype tour from the head football coach, which began last week with a selfie video from the field at SHI Stadium, calling on students to come out to the game. Earlier this week, he appeared at freshman convocation where he amped up the crowd and led them in the ‘R-U!’ chant.
Michigan State247Sports

Game by game, predicting Michigan football's 2021 season

Ready or not, Michigan football season is here. In just a matter of days, the Michigan football team will take the field — in front of fans, even — kicking off a 2021 season full of intrigue, newness and, undoubtedly, pressure. However you got through the offseason, you’re here, too....
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
Minnesota Statesaturdaytradition.com

What P.J. Fleck said after Minnesota's loss to Ohio State

Minnesota put up quite a fight on Thursday. The Golden Gophers found themselves in a seesaw battle with No. 4 Ohio State in their B1G opener at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers owned a halftime lead and even had a 3rd quarter advantage but Ohio State flexed its muscle and took over late in the contest. The Buckeyes proved to be too much, overcoming the deficit and posting a 45-31 victory in Minneapolis.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy