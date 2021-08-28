Cancel
Glendale, CA

Man arrested after running into someone’s Glendale home and strangling police K-9: Police

By KTLA Digital Staff
KTLA.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was arrested after he ran into a stranger’s Glendale home and then strangled a police K-9 that was sent in after him earlier this week, police said Friday. It all started just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, when Glendale officers noticed a man looking into the windows of parked vehicles in the 1500 block of E. Colorado Street then enter a restricted motel area, Glendale Police Department officials said in a news release.

