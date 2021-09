The Oaklahoman zoo that many Netflix viewers know as the location for Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness has now ceased to be. Once owned by Joseph Maldonado-Passage, the man who would find fame and notoriety in equal measure under the guise of Joe Exotic - the property has been sold to new owners, but on the understanding that it can no longer house a zoo of any kind. The roadside location, including the property and the land surrounding it, became owned by Exotic's nemesis, Carole Baskin, shortly after the Tiger King series premiered on Netflix.