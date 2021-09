DETROIT (FOX 2) - A new 2.5-acre perennial garden opened this weekend on Belle Isle. It's the culmination of years of work and planning. Oudolf Garden Detroit was the brainchild of designer Piet Oudolf, who received a letter from The Garden Club of Michigan asking for help. That became the start of more than five years of hard work by the all-volunteer Oudolf Garden Detroit Grounds Crew.