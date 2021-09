The Jeep brand is one of the world’s most iconic off-road vehicles in history, especially the Wrangler model. Of course, the famous Jeep Grand Cherokee has its own place among the legends, with owners turning them into formidable rock climbers. Its abilities are deeply rooted in the history of the United States, with production beginning in 1941 for the U.S. military during World War II. Back then, it was known as the Willys MB, and the model was further made famous in the television show Cheers.