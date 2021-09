For the first time since 1923-24, Illinois has beaten Nebraska in consecutive years, this time with a 30-22 Illini win in Champaign. Illinois sophomore QB Artur Sitkowski came into the game during the first quarter after Brandon Peters left due to an injury. The Rutgers transfer would go 12-for-15 with 124 passing yards and two touchdowns to cap off his first win as an Illini.