Joey Slye: Let go Saturday

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said the Panthers like Slye but will continue to look at other kickers, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports. Slye is the only kicker on the roster, despite making just 79.4 percent of his field-goal attempts through two seasons. He does have a huge leg, but even then, he went just 1-of-6 from 50-plus last year, down from 8-of-11 in 2019. He's now been struggling in the preseason, and the Panthers seem to be getting nervous with their opener less than three weeks away. The team will continue to try out kickers and may actually sign one soon.