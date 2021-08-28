Joey Slye: Let go Saturday
Slye was waived by the Panthers on Saturday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. It was reported only minutes earlier that Slye had officially lost the kicking competition to Ryan Santoso, so it's not a surprise to see the Panthers move on from him shortly after. Slye obviously has one of the strongest legs in the league, but accuracy concerns have been an issue for the Virginia Tech product since he came into the league. The two-year starter's big leg likely will net him another opportunity with a different team, but he'll obviously have to work out the lack of consistency in order to be a reliable fantasy option.www.cbssports.com
