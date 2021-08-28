Cancel
Lowell, MA

X marks the spot for Smith Baker Center

By Barry Scanlon
Lowell Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOWELL — It has stood for 137 years, but the fate of the historic Smith Baker Center — a downtown landmark — is now in jeopardy. Last Thursday, after a Fire Department safety evaluation, two red and white Xs were attached to the building, located at 412 Merrimack St. One of the large X marks is placed to the right of the front door on Merrimack Street, the other is much higher on a side of the building on Cardinal O’Connell Parkway.

