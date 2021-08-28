Cancel
Manhattan, KS

Manhattan leaders forming resettlement team ahead of Afghanistan evacuees' arrival

By AJ Dome ajdome@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 7 days ago
Manhattan city commissioner Aaron Estabrook reads a special immigrant visa recommendation letter he wrote to Sen. Jerry Moran for Matiullah Shinwari and his family. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Local leaders are forming a resettlement team to help evacuees from Afghanistan transition to life in the U.S. as about 70 people seek to relocate to the area.

The Afghan Resettlement Team will meet for the first time at 4 p.m. Tuesday to discuss what a group of Afghan refugees will need when they arrive in Manhattan in the next month.

Manhattan city commissioner Aaron Estabrook said he received a phone call last week from an Afghan man who is connected to Afghan families already living in the area. The man told Estabrook several families in Afghanistan who were able to leave the country said they wished to relocate to Manhattan.

As of right now, Estabrook said about 70 people, including children, would arrive in Manhattan from another undetermined American base after being processed into the United States. Estabrook said “it is unknown how long they will be staying in those locations before resettlement in Manhattan.”

“The details are very fluid, and I ask for your grace if final numbers change dramatically from what is being relayed to me at this initial point,” Estabrook said in a written statement.

Estabrook said he only has information so far on 10 people, or two families totaling four adults and six children, who are currently waiting in American bases in Qatar and Germany. He said this group consists of people who fought for the Afghan National Army who served with Afghan families currently in Manhattan. The group managed to leave the country through the Kabul airport and will first be brought to another American base before eventually resettling in Manhattan sometime before the end of September.

Estabrook sent an email to other government and local agency leaders asking to reply with their level of interest in joining the resettlement team. The goal is to coordinate services for Afghan resettlement locally ahead of the evacuees’ arrival. So far, the team consists of Estabrook, Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs, EMS/Ambulance assistant director Josh Gering, Kansas State University presidential chief of staff Linda Cook and USD 383 FIT Closet coordinator Tracy Emery, as well as officials with the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, Manhattan Christian College, Konza Prairie Community Health, and U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran’s office.

“There are more unknowns than knowns, but it would be helpful to start putting together a team that could be prepared if there is a quick influx of non-English speaking Afghan evacuees arriving in the next month,” Estabrook said.

Estabrook said this is just the “first wave” of evacuees to get to the point of resettlement.

“There are several other groups of people in Manhattan working to just get Afghans into the Kabul airport, so there could be several more groups of families arriving as well,” Estabrook said.

Thousands of people — including Afghans who assisted American and allied militaries during the two-decade war in the region — are trying to flee after the Taliban swept over the country, retaking it earlier this month just ahead of the American withdrawal deadline Tuesday. Many Manhattan-area Afghans are worried about their extended family members becoming targets for the Taliban.

Manhattan resident and former U.S. Army interpreter Matiullah Shinwari spoke to The Mercury last week. He said he is concerned about his nephew and his in-laws, who at last word are still trying to safely leave Afghanistan. Shinwari, whose brother was murdered by Taliban fighters this summer, said the Taliban will seek revenge against the families of interpreters and those who helped American and allied armed forces by potentially hiring mercenaries to hold people ransom or commit violence against them.

Violence struck the Kabul airport Thursday, when an Islamic State suicide bomber detonated outside the gates where Afghans were trying to get in as part of the ongoing U.S.-led evacuation. The blast killed 13 Americans and 169 Afghans. According to the Associated Press, the Marine Corps said 11 of the 13 Americans killed were Marines, while the other two were a Navy sailor and an Army soldier. Flags are flying at half-staff nationwide to honor them.

President Joe Biden on Friday authorized a drone strike to kill a member of the Islamic State group’s affiliate in Afghanistan in retaliation for the suicide blast. The AP reports that White House officials notified Biden of the risk of more acts of terror as the evacuation wraps up. Biden administration officials said they intend to push on and complete the airlifts despite further threats.

The White House said as of Friday morning, about 16,700 people were flown out of Kabul in the last 36 hours on American and allied aircraft.

The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

