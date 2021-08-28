Matthew Mindler, Child Actor Known for ‘Our Idiot Brother,’ Dies at 19 After Being Reported Missing

Matthew Mindler , a child actor known for his role in the 2011 film “Our Idiot Brother,” was found dead on Saturday after being reported missing from his university. He was 19.

His college, Millersville University in Pennsylvania, announced the news in an email to its student body on Saturday.

“It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University. Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time,” the email reads.

Mindler was reported missing by the university on Aug. 26., and law enforcement agencies as well as the university police had been searching for him ever since. Mindler was found deceased in Manor Township on Saturday and was then transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for “further investigation.” A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Mindler is best known for his role in the 2011 film “Our Idiot Brother,” which starred Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks and Zooey Deschanel. Mindler played River, the son of Liz (Emily Mortimer) and Dylan (Steve Coogan), who is heavily controlled by his parents and therefore unable to express himself.

Mindler also acted on an episode of the 2009 series “As the World Turns” as Halloween Boy, as well as the shorts “Frequency” (2013) and “Solo” (2015). He appeared on “Late Show With David Letterman” in 2010 and “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” in 2015. His last project, the television movie “Chad: An American Boy,” premiered in 2016.