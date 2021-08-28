Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Matthew Mindler, Child Actor Known for ‘Our Idiot Brother,’ Dies at 19 After Being Reported Missing

By Ellise Shafer
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aZX8i_0bfpy0y100

Matthew Mindler , a child actor known for his role in the 2011 film “Our Idiot Brother,” was found dead on Saturday after being reported missing from his university. He was 19.

His college, Millersville University in Pennsylvania, announced the news in an email to its student body on Saturday.

“It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University. Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time,” the email reads.

Mindler was reported missing by the university on Aug. 26., and law enforcement agencies as well as the university police had been searching for him ever since. Mindler was found deceased in Manor Township on Saturday and was then transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for “further investigation.” A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Mindler is best known for his role in the 2011 film “Our Idiot Brother,” which starred Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks and Zooey Deschanel. Mindler played River, the son of Liz (Emily Mortimer) and Dylan (Steve Coogan), who is heavily controlled by his parents and therefore unable to express himself.

Mindler also acted on an episode of the 2009 series “As the World Turns” as Halloween Boy, as well as the shorts “Frequency” (2013) and “Solo” (2015). He appeared on “Late Show With David Letterman” in 2010 and “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” in 2015. His last project, the television movie “Chad: An American Boy,” premiered in 2016.

Comments / 12

Variety

Variety

30K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Emily Mortimer
Person
Zooey Deschanel
Person
John Oliver
Person
Elizabeth Banks
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Steve Coogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millersville University#Child Actor#Idiot#Our Idiot Brother#University Police#Millersvilleu#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesVariety

11 Actors Who Have Played Princess Diana On Screen

Interest in the royals has never been higher but in death, as in life, it’s Diana, Princess of Wales, who continues to nab the headlines. The princess, who would have turned 60 in July, died in a Paris car crash in 1997 alongside her then beau Dodi Fayed. She was only 36.
MoviesVariety

What You Should Know Before Seeing Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’

Few films will hit the screens of this year’s 78th Venice Film Festival with more hype around them than Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune.”. “Dune” is set in the distant future, when noble houses lead a feudal system with entire planets as their fiefs. Its protagonist, Paul Atreides, is the son of Duke Leto Atreides and Lady Jessica, a member of the matriarchal religious sect called the Bene Gesserit.
InternetVariety

Election Commission Would Do Little in Facebook’s Quest for PR Points

Facebook has stepped up its quest to improve its public image after recent PR nightmares, including the mid-2020 advertiser boycott over the platform’s handling of hate speech and more recent published evidence suggesting Facebook contributed to the Capitol insurrection. One of Facebook’s latest ideas is forming an election commission, which...
MusicPage Six

Former child star Matthew Mindler died by suicide: coroner

Former child star Matthew Mindler’s death has been ruled a suicide. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office made the “manner of death” ruling Monday, though the exact cause of Mindler’s death is still pending the toxicology screen, TMZ reports. Mindler, 19, was found dead on Aug. 28, just three days after...
TV Showsdistrictchronicles.com

Who was actor Matthew Mindler and what was his cause of death?

CHILD actor Matthew Mindler passed away on August 28, 2021, according to TMZ. Mindler had been reported missing from his university just three days prior to his death. Matthew Mindler was a Hollywood child actorCredit: Getty. Who is actor Matthew Mindler?. Matthew Mindler was an American actor known for his...
Mental Healthtalesbuzz.com

Matthew Mindler had anxiety for years before suicide: mom

Former child star Matthew Mindler suffered from “crippling anxiety” — but appeared to be enjoying his first days at college before his suicide, according to his mother, who said her “heart is crushed.”. Monica Mindler told TMZ that she kept in constant contact with her 19-year-old son when he started...
CelebritiesABC Action News

Jane Withers, child actor turned commercial star, dies at 95

The former child actor Jane Withers, who bedeviled Shirley Temple on the screen and went on to star in a series of B movies that made her a box-office champion, has died. She was 95. Withers' daughter, Kendall Errair, says her mother died on Saturday, surrounded by loved ones in...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Law & Order: SVU star mourns heartbreaking death of close friend

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T has been left devastated following the tragic death of a close friend. The rapper-turned-actor was crushed after learning of the passing of writer and producer Joseph Taheim Bryan, who was fatally shot on Thursday. The two had recently worked together on an action film titled Equal Standard.
Queens, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Video Shows Cold-Blooded Murder of Ice T’s Filmmaker Friend

The NYPD has released security video of the cold-blooded murder of filmmaker Joseph “Taheim” Bryan, a friend of rapper and actor Ice-T, in hopes of identifying the killer and an accomplice. The footage shows the shooter talking on the phone while pacing in a Queens garage on Thursday night, then walking over to Bryan’s Mercedes SUV and opening fire on the 50-year-old before jumping in a getaway vehicle. Bryan was the writer and producer of Equal Standard, an independent release starring Ice-T, who mourned him on social media. “I’m not in a good place behind this,” the Law & Order: SVU star tweeted on Friday. “Taheim was a GOOD dude making Positive moves... Dirty MFs followed him home and Murdered him.”
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Sharon Stone's Baby Nephew Dead: Cause of Death a Heartbreaking Health Condition

Sharon Stone's baby nephew, River, has died after the family rushed him to the emergency room due to an urgent health condition. On Monday, Stone delivered the heartbreaking news about her nephew and godson's passing. She shared a video tribute on Instagram to honor the short life of River, alongside the caption, "River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021."
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter DannieLynn Birkhead Visits Locations That Shaped Her Late Mom's Life

DannieLynn Birkhead is retracing the life of her mother, Anna Nicole Smith, over 14 years after her death. For the first time, the late model and reality star's 14-year-old daughter is visiting her mom's hometown of Mexia, Texas, where Anna Nicole spent part of her childhood, alongside her father, Larry Birkhead. The father-daughter duo meets with one of Anna Nicole's high school friends and checks out the places she frequented before becoming famous, all as part of a new 20/20 special.

Comments / 0

Community Policy