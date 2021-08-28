Cancel
Tom Green County, TX

Six COVID-19-related deaths reported for Tom Green County Saturday

FOX West Texas
FOX West Texas
 7 days ago
The San Angelo Health Department confirmed six additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County Saturday.

According to a release from the City of San Angelo, the patients were a man in his 70s, two men and two women in their 60s and a woman in her 80s, all from Tom Green County. The release said all six patients were not vaccinated.

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 356 - 231 from Tom Green County and 125 from other counties.

