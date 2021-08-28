Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Acadiana Residents Make Last Minute Hurricane Preparations

By Ellen
Posted by 
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tOJX2_0bfpxwbL00

Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

While South Louisiana braces for a hit from Hurricane Ida, many are still making last minute preparations.

I love bad weather, I have always been interested in the science behind it and the destruction it can bring. So it is no surprise that when hurricanes are headed to this area a little part of me thrives off of the adrenaline it brings. This morning I set out to see what was going on around Acadiana when it came to hurricane preparations, these are some of the things I saw.

Empty grocery store shelves were among a few of the things Acadiana residents are facing today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gw5Qh_0bfpxwbL00
Staff Photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I5JG1_0bfpxwbL00
Staff Photo

Long lines at gas stations are a common site right now while you are traveling the roads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OsO2l_0bfpxwbL00
Facebook/ Staff Photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s5PMc_0bfpxwbL00
Staff Photo

Several gas stations are completely out of gas and some have even closed down all together since people are looking to fill up their tanks just in case they need to evacuate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mNRyK_0bfpxwbL00
Staff Photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DexNc_0bfpxwbL00
Staff Photo

Many are not only filling up their cars but are also stocking up on gasoline for powering generators if they need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zfgb3_0bfpxwbL00
Facebook/ Staff Photo

While many of the roads seem pretty calm, there are traffic delays along many major routes as people along the Gulf Coast evacuate further West.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vnWz_0bfpxwbL00
Staff Photo

Please stay safe while traveling the roads today and remember to stay off the roads once the weather conditions start to get bad.

Comments / 0

99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Acadiana#Hurricane Ida#Gulf Coast#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy